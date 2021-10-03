Illegal gun seized in Kingston

The police are reporting the seizure of a firearm on James Street in downtown Kingston on Saturday.

It is reported that about 6:00 p.m., a police team was on patrol in the area when they heard explosions coming from the direction of Sutton Street.

The team responded and reportedly saw a man running with a firearm.

The team pursued him.

The police say the man entered a premises on James Street.

A snap raid ensued and a CZ-75 nine millimetre pistol with an empty magazine was found in the cellar.

The man, however, managed to escape.

