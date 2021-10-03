Man charged for murder of elderly St Ann couple

Thirty-six-year-old Shamar Dinnald has been charged for the murder of elderly couple 61-year-old Thelma Nembhard and 68-year-old David Nembhard and the injury of a young woman in Woodstock district, St Ann.

Dinnald, who is from Belle Aire Meadows, Discovery Bay in the parish, was charged on Friday with murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and wounding with intent.

His court date is being finalised.

The fatal attack occurred on Wednesday, September 15.

The police report that about 5:50 p.m., all three persons were at home when armed men gained entry to the premises and opened gunfire hitting them.

They were taken to hospital where Thelma and David were pronounced dead and the young woman admitted in stable condition.

Dinnald was taken into custody on September 18.

On October 1, he was placed on an identification parade and was pointed out by the witness.

He was subsequently charged.

