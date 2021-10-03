Operational challenges at NWC plant in St James, some communities without water

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operations at its Great River Treatment Plant in St James are being impacted by a mechanical issue, resulting in the facility operating at approximately 65% of its capacity.

As a result, customers in some elevated areas of St James and some sections of Hanover are experiencing no water, low water pressure or intermittent supply.

The affected communities in St James include:

Queen's Drive, Leaders Avenue, Felicity, Mango Walk, Glendevon, Salt Spring, Brandon Hill, Rosemount, Cornwall Courts, Rose Heights, Farm Heights, Norwood, Paradise, Sun Valley Road, Rectory Drive, Catherine Mount, Albion, Reading Heights, Anchovy, Childermas, Lethe, sections of Comfort Hall, Wiltshire, Guava Walk, Spring Gardens, Belmont, Tower Hill and Moy Hall.

Over in Hanover, the affected communities include:

Kew, Elgin Town, Johnson Town, Brisette, Hoist, Malcolm Heights, Cacoon, Dias, First Hill, Montpelier, Bamboo, McQuarrie, Woodland and Blenheim.

The NWC says its maintenance team is working to resolve the matter in the shortest time possible.

