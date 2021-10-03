Spanish Town father arrested for beating mentally ill son

The police have now taken into custody Isaac Higgins in relation to the beating of his 29-year-old mentally ill son today at their March Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine house.

The son was also removed from the house by the police.

The police returned to the scene this afternoon following an earlier standoff with Higgins who refused to let the cops inside the premises.

After the police left, upset residents gained access to the house and beat Higgins as they expressed upset at his action.

He was then handed over to the police.

The father had chained his son to a grille and then beat him with a piece of board.

