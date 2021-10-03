Wanted men arrested in St Catherine

The police are reporting that three wanted men have been arrested by cops attached to the St Catherine South Police.

The men, who were wanted in connection with several serious offences, were arrested in separate incidents between Friday, October 1 and Saturday, October 2.

In the first incident, about 10:00 p.m. on Friday, October 1, a police team was on an operation in Old Harbour in the parish when a motor vehicle was stopped and the occupants were searched.

According to the police, further checks revealed that one of the occupants was wanted for illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and is also a person of interest in a murder in Portmore in the parish.

On October 2, about 1:00 p.m., a joint police-military operation in Central Village led to the arrest of the driver of a motor vehicle.

The police say he was wanted for two counts of shooting in the area and is also a person of interest in at least two murders in the Central Village area.

Approximately an hour later, operational activities in Windsor Heights resulted in the arrest of a man who was wanted by the St Andrew South Police.

A motorcycle was also seized during the operation.

In addition to the arrest of the wanted individuals, 12 persons were also arrested for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management Act.

