213 additional COVID-19 cases, 13 more fatalities

Thirteen more COVID-19 fatalities have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,922.

The deceased are:

* An 85-year-old man from Clarendon

* An 85-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew whose death was under investigation

* An 83-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was under investigation

* A 44-year-old male from Trelawny whose death was under investigation

* A 32-year-old female from Trelawny

* A 62-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 31-year-old woman from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 77-year-old man from St Ann

* An 86-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 75-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 27-year-old man from St Mary

* A 77 -year -old man from St Catherine

* A 63-year-old woman from St Catherine

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 18 and October 2.

One more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 179.

And six more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 311.

Meanwhile, there were 213 new cases with ages ranging from 44 days to 95 years, pushing the total to 84,914 with 29,006 being active.

Of the new cases, 122 are women and 91 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 61

* St Catherine - 30

* St Ann - 28

* St James - 18

* St Mary - 17

* Manchester - 13

* St Thomas - 12

* Portland - 9

* Trelawny - 8

* St Elizabeth - 7

* Westmoreland - 4

* Hanover - 4

* Clarendon - 2

A total of 1,970 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 15.8%.

In the meantime, there were 157 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,404.

Some 571 persons are in hospital with 129 being moderately ill, 78 severely ill and 35 critically ill.

Thirteen persons are in government quarantine, while 36,183 are at home.

