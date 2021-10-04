Clansman Gang Trial | Case adjourned as court awaits COVID results for defendants

The trial of the 33 alleged members of the One Don Gang this morning failed to get under way as two of the defendants are awaiting the results of COVID-19 tests.

When the matter resumed this morning in the Home Circuit Court, Chief Justice Bryan Sykes informed that Andre Golding and Owen Ormsby were tested and the results are expected by tomorrow.

Both men are being housed at a St Catherine facility where positive COVID-19 cases have been detected.

In the meantime, the judge expressed concern that the defendants were not able to join the hearing remotely.

He, however, stressed that the situation must be addressed to ensure that this is possible.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The trial will resume tomorrow with a former member of the gang continuing his testimony, which is expected to close tomorrow as well.

The 33 defendants are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The charges include being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, facilitating conspiracy to murder, facilitating murder, and facilitating arson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.