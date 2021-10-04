EOJ to begin distribution of new voter ID cards

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it will begin the distribution of the newly designed voter registration identification card starting on October 11.

The new card will replace all current voter ID cards which expire on December 31, 2021.

Electors whose card was automatically renewed, i.e. electors whose current voter ID card was issued 2015 or after, can collect their card at the EOJ constituency office where they are registered.

Electors who visited EOJ offices to renew up to July 2021 can collect their new card at the pick-up location they specified at the time of renewal.

“We anticipate a rush on our offices amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. We, therefore, designed a plan to distribute the new cards in alphabetical order of electors' surnames on specified days of the week, to limit the gatherings at our constituency offices while observing all COVID-19 protocols,” explained Glasspole Brown, Director of Elections.

Distribution of the new voter ID cards will therefore be done at EOJ constituency offices between the hours 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Fridays to electors as follows:

* Mondays A – E

* Tuesdays F – K

* Wednesdays L – P

* Thursdays Q – T

* Fridays U – Z

Electors who visited EOJ offices to renew are encouraged to carry their current voter ID card along with the receipt received when collecting the new card.

However, electors who cannot locate either will not be turned away.

All current voter ID cards expire on December 31, 2021.

Electors who have not yet renewed their cards must visit an EOJ constituency office in order to receive the new voter ID card.

