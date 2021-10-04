Family, friends and colleagues remember Theodore ‘Theo’ Johnson

The Gleaner Company (Media) Limited is bemoaning the loss of a loyal and true friend, colleague and family man, Theodore 'Theo' Johnson.

Johnson contributed eight years of service and camaraderie to the company, initially as a graphic artist in the then business development and advertising department and later in the editorial department as a subeditor up to the time of his death on September 3.

“It is with deep sadness and a profound sense of loss that I pay tribute today to Theo, our tall, hardworking, easy-going and optimistic team player in the editorial department,” said Editor-In-Chief, Kaymar Jordan, at today's thanksgiving service.

Jordan, who reminisced on Johnson's character, expressed that he was someone who she could always count on since joining The Gleaner family in 2019.

She added that he would often be the last person to leave the department at night.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This dedication never went unnoticed and has been commended by a number of his colleagues, and those who expressed their admiration of him.

“We will miss his cooperative and gentle spirit. May he rest in peace and rise in glory,” said Jordan.

Undoubtedly, Johnson will be truly missed by all those who had the pleasure of meeting and knowing him at The Gleaner.

The great “gentle giant”, who towered over most of his family members and friends, who was also affectionately known as 'Tallman' given his 6'7 stature, would always display a loving and humble presence and personality.

So warm, that he would be received well by all those he came in contact with.

Romario Pyne, Johnson's lifelong friend, reflected on his support during difficult periods in his life.

“He was always at my bedside every night, he was always the last person to leave,” he said while still heavily distraught.

Tony Garwood, Johnson's uncle, shared that he and Theo had a close relationship.

“There was so much more we had to do together as a family. Now I'm going to have to meet you on the other side. So, until such time Tallman you are forever in my heart,” he expressed.

- Asha Wilks

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.