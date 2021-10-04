Update | Clansman Gang trial postponed after defendants test positive for COVID

The trial of the 33 alleged members of the One Don Gang has been postponed until October 19 as two defendants have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today, the case was adjourned after Chief Justice Bryan Sykes informed the Home Circuit Court that Andre Golding and Owen Ormsby were tested for the virus and that the results were expected by tomorrow.

Both men are being housed at a St Catherine facility where positive COVID-19 cases have been detected.

The test results came back positive today.

As a result, the hearing was then adjourned for two weeks.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The 33 defendants are being tried on an indictment with 25 counts under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organizations) Act and the Firearms Act, to which they have pleaded not guilty.

The charges include being part of a criminal organisation, illegal possession of firearm, facilitating conspiracy to murder, facilitating murder, and facilitating arson.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.