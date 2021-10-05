American fugitive fined $8,000 for overstaying in Jamaica

American fugitive Garfield Sewell Jr was this morning fined $8,000 or one month imprisonment for overstaying his time in Jamaica.

He was sentenced in the St Ann Parish Court.

He arrived in Jamaica on a cruise ship on September 13 under the name Eric Lott and failed to leave the country.

He was held in Brown's Town, St Ann on September 25.

In court today, it was established that his real name is Garfield Antonio Michael Sewell Jr and not Eric Lott.

It was also established that he was born in Rochester, New York.

Sewell Jr expressed to the court that he wishes to go back home to the US and is expected to pay the fine.

Sewell Jr, 20, who lives in Atlanta, Georgia, is to remain in custody until he is able to return to the US where authorities say he is wanted for murder.

- Carl Gilchrist

