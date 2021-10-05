American woman pleads guilty to sham marriage to Jamaican man

American Audrey Johnson has pleaded guilty to participating in a sham marriage with a Jamaican man in the New Haven Federal Court in New York.

Johnson pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit immigration marriage fraud and is to be sentenced on January 4, 2022, at which time she faces a maximum term of imprisonment of five years.

The Jamaican man, Shanon Stephenson, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit immigration marriage fraud and is to be sentenced later this year.

The authorities said an investigation revealed that the marriage was fraudulent and only served to help Stephenson to obtain a green card.

It was further indicated that the probe discovered that Shanon Stephenson married Jodian Stephenson, also known as Jodian Gordon, in 2010, and lived with her, and not Johnson, in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

US authorities discovered, too, that Jodian Stephenson, who is also Jamaican, was the masterminded behind a marriage fraud scheme.

According to a plea deal she struck with prosecutors, Jodian admitted that through her Bridgeport-based company, Stephenson Immigration and Legal Services, she conspired with others, including her brother-in-law Sheldon Stephenson, to arrange 27 other sham marriages between 2011 and 2017 to help non-US citizens get green cards.

The 37-year-old Jamaican also got her green card through one of the sham marriages.

She typically charged her clients between US$17,000 and US$20,000 to complete the process of acquiring a green card.

American citizens who participated in the scheme were paid between US$2,000 and US$4,000.

Jodian pleaded guilty to a single count of conspiracy to commit immigration and marriage fraud in August 2019 and was sentenced last month to six months in prison.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.