Educators lauded as Jamaica marks World Teachers’ Day

Jamaican educators were today lauded for their contribution to the nation's growth as the globe marks World Teachers' Day.

The day is being commemorated under the theme “Teachers at the Heart of Education”.

Addressing a virtual ceremony this morning, Minister of Education Fayval Williams encouraged educators to keep up the good work despite the hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was a collaboration of the Ministry, the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) and the Jamaica Teaching Council.

Williams highlighted the role teachers have played in the national, economic, and social growth of Jamaica.

These sentiments were also shared by chief executive officer of the teaching council, Dr Winsome Gordon, who, in a joint message shared by colleagues at UNESCO, the International Labour Organization, UNICEF, and Education International, acknowledged the dedication and hard work of teachers amid the pandemic.

“The pandemic has shown that there is a light on the irreplaceable value of the teaching profession in society,” said Gordon.

“Today, we celebrate the exceptional dedication and courage of all teachers as well as their capacity to adapt and innovate under very challenging and uncertain conditions,” she added, calling teachers “the heart of educational recovery.”

Arising from the pandemic, it has been estimated that over 120,000 students have not engaged in online classes since last year March.

Gordon said that this process cannot be successful if not conducted hand-in-hand with teachers.

This was echoed by JTA president Winston Smith.

“The JTA encourages you to take heart, to continue to do what has been entrusted in your care where students' minds will be transformed.”

Williams noted that since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry has worked with the JTA and other stakeholders to plan and implement appropriate steps to mitigate the challenges.

“We wish we could do more but we are working with what we have,” she said.

She encouraged educators to take advantage of training programmes aimed at furthering their professional development.

