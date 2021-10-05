Immigration Corner | Is English needed when applying for UK citizenship or settlement?

Dear Mr Bassie,

Please tell me what proof of knowledge of English is required when applying for British citizenship.

– D.R.

Dear DR,

Persons may be required to prove their knowledge of English for citizenship and settling in the United Kingdom.

Persons might need to prove their knowledge of the English language if they are 18 years old or over and are applying for citizenship or to settle in the United Kingdom, this is known as ‘indefinite leave to remain’.

Persons can prove this by having either an English qualification at B1, B2, C1 or C2 level, or a degree taught or researched in English. They will not be required to prove their knowledge of English in certain circumstances. Please note that a citizenship or settlement application will be refused if the wrong qualifications accompany it.

Please be aware that persons who are already in the United Kingdom may be able to extend their permission to stay, so that they can prove their knowledge of English. Those persons should check the guide online for their current visa for instructions on how to apply for an extension.

PERSONS WHO DO NOT NEED TO PROVE THEIR KNOWLEDGE OF ENGLISH

Persons do not need to prove their knowledge of English if they are age 65 years or over, or are unable to because of a long-term physical or mental condition. Persons in the latter category must provide a completed exemption form from a doctor confirming their physical or mental condition.

NATIONALITIES THAT ARE EXEMPT

Persons will not need to prove their knowledge of English if they are a citizen of: Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Canada, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Ireland (for citizenship only), Malta, New Zealand, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, and the United States of America.

Persons who are from a country that is not on the list will need to prove their knowledge of English, even if English is an official language.

PERSONS APPLYING FOR CITIZENSHIP

There are no other exemptions for persons who are applying to become a British citizen. Persons must have a relevant English language qualification, even if they were exempt when they were granted settlement.

EXEMPTIONS IF APPLYING TO SETTLE

Please note that persons do not need to prove their knowledge of English if they are applying as:

• A victim of domestic violence as the partner or spouse of a British citizen or someone settled in the United Kingdom;

• The partner or spouse of a person who has died who was either a British citizen or someone settled in the United Kingdom;

• An adult dependent relative between 18 and 64 years old of someone who is present and settled in the United Kingdom, is a refugee, or has humanitarian protection;

• A refugee living in the United Kingdom;

• Someone living in the United Kingdom with discretionary leave;

• Someone living in the United Kingdom with humanitarian protection;

• Someone who has permission to stay in the United Kingdom as a retired person of independent means;

• A Commonwealth citizen on discharge from HM Forces, including Gurkhas;

• Someone in exceptional circumstances; for example, as an orphan, widow or overage dependent.

I hope this helps.

John S. Bassie is a barrister/attorney-at-law who practises law in Jamaica. He is a justice of the peace, a Supreme Court-appointed mediator, a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, a chartered arbitrator, global vice-president of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, and a member of the Immigration Law Practitioners Association (UK). Email: lawbassie@yahoo.com