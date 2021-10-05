Missing men found dead near Brown's Town in St Ann
Police in Brown's Town, St Ann, who were tracking the disappearance of two men, are now investigating a double murder.
The gruesome discovery was made this morning following an extensive search by residents and the security forces.
The men had reportedly gone missing after they went to purchase cows on Monday.
When they did not return home, missing person reports were filed with the police.
The truck in which the men were travelling was found in the community of Home Castle.
Their identities are not immediately available.
Meanwhile, the St Ann police are still searching for schoolteacher Ruchelle Williams.
She was last seen almost three weeks ago.
- Rasbert Turner
