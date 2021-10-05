Noxious fumes affecting sections of Corporate Area

The authorities are seeking to locate the source of noxious fumes that are affecting sections of the Corporate Area.

Operations at some buildings in parts of Half-Way-Tree and New Kingston have been impacted.

Earlier today, workers at the NCB towers located at Oxford Road and at the National Housing Trust (NHT) evacuated their buildings because of the fumes.

The NHT has since closed its office for the day.

And the Ministry of Transport and Mining on Maxfield Avenue has also been closed due to the fumes.

The Ministry says all members of staff were evacuated in keeping with protocol.

It says the Jamaica Fire Brigade was called in and preliminary checks made so far have eliminated any immediate danger.

It says personnel from the Ministry of Health and Wellness are currently on location conducting air quality checks in order to determine if it is safe to reenter the buildings.

