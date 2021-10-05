Seven-month-old among 14 additional COVID deaths, 249 new cases

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that a seven-month-old boy is among 14 additional COVID-19 deaths recorded in Jamaica.

The ministry says the death of the St Catherine infant was previously under investigation.

The 14 additional fatalities have pushed the country's tally to 1,936.

Those who have died are:

* A 39-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 59-year-old female from St James

* An 80-year-old woman from Trelawny

* A seven-month-old male from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

* A 41-year-old female from St James

* A 56-year-old male from St Elizabeth whose death was previously under investigation

* An 81-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 75-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 28-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 72-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 56-year-old man from St Ann

* A 78 -year -old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 78-year-old female from St Mary

* An 80-year-old male from St. Mary

The health ministry says the deaths occurred between September 5 and October 3.

Meanwhile, there were 249 new cases with ages ranging from 58 days to 94 years, pushing the total to 85,163 with 29,109 being active.

Of the new cases, 143 are women and 106 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 69

* Kingston and St Andrew - 54

* St James - 27

* Westmoreland - 16

* Clarendon - 14

* Hanover - 14

* Manchester - 9

* Portland - 6

* St Thomas - 6

* St Mary - 6

* Trelawny - 5

* St Elizabeth - 4

* St Ann - 4

A total of 1,419 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 26.0%.

In the meantime, there were 134 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,538.

Some 551 persons are in hospital with 115 being moderately ill, 67 severely ill and 34 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 35,907 are at home.

