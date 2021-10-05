Teen boy charged in relation to fatal stabbing

A teen boy has been charged for the stabbing death of another teenager during a dispute.

He was charged on Monday after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that the accused and 16-year-old Damanick Deer, otherwise called 'Pappa Bear', of McIntyre Villa in Kingston 16, had a dispute on Friday, October 01.

It is further reported that during the altercation a knife was used to stab Deer.

The police were alerted and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His attacker was taken into custody.

