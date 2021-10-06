Business groups call for COVID vaccine mandate in private sector

Three major private sector interests are calling for companies to introduce COVID-19 vaccination mandates as part of the wider national effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In a joint statement today, the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica, the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association expressed that the national problem of the low vaccination rate requires more far-reaching measures.

The groups are of the view that the time is now for private sector entities to establish policies that require employees to get vaccinated.

With less than 10% of the population fully vaccinated almost two years into the pandemic, Jamaica is being left behind with achieving population immunity and is putting the country's recovery at risk, it was argued.

The associations are contending that the social and economic impact will be devastating and the ripple effects will continue for years to come.

That's why the associations believe that private sector entities must ensure that they have a safe workplace where the spread of COVID-19 is minimised and therefore protecting the lives of customers, workers and suppliers.

A vaccination policy not only saves lives but also reduces disruption in businesses and sustains productivity, the associations said.

