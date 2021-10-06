Gas prices up $3.02, diesel up $3.06

Gas prices will go up by $3.02 effective Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 will sell for $151.50 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will sell for $156.92.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $3.06 per litre to sell for $152.05.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $156.49 per litre following an increase of $3.06.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $3.02 to sell for $129.78.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $3.00 to sell for $78.31, while butane will move up by $2.09 to sell for $83.73 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

