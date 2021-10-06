Grade-six PEP exams begin February 22

The administration of the 2021/22 Primary Exit Profile (PEP) for grade-six students will begin on February 22, 2022, with the sitting of the Ability Test.

Education Minister Fayval Williams, says grade-six students will sit the Language Arts Performance Task on March 23 and the Mathematics component on March 24.

They will sit the Curriculum-based Test on April 27 and 28.

The grade-four Performance Task is scheduled for June 29 and 30.

The Performance Task for grade-five students will be administered on June 8 and 9.

“It must be noted that alternative plans are also in place if the dates set for the assessment are disrupted by the pandemic as they were in the last academic year,” Williams said Wednesday at a post-Cabinet press briefing.

She said online registration has started and will close on October 8, 2021.

Meanwhile, the grades four and five PEP assessments, which were scheduled for the Christmas term, have been cancelled because of the disruption of the education sector due to the pandemic.

The exams were previously scheduled for the 2020/2021 academic year but were postponed until the first term in the current period.

