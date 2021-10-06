HAJ ready to spearhead relocation in Negril’s ‘Little Haiti’

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Housing Agency of Jamaica (HAJ) says it has the expertise required to resettle the approximately 300 squatters now occupying Crown lands earmarked for further development in the town of Negril in Westmoreland.

The property in question, known as ‘Little Haiti’, is a section of prime lands in the Whitehall section of the resort town, which was captured by the occupants in the late 1980s. There was a plan to relocate them to other lands in Nampriel, also in Negril, but that never materialised.

“From where we sit at the HAJ, we think this is an excellent idea, long in the making,” said Patrick Thelwell, managing director, in reference to the planned relocation of squatters, who have been linked to the crime problem in the resort town.

Thelwell said that the relocation plan is supported by Moreland Wilson, member of parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Western, the constituency in which the resort town is sited.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The HAJ managing director said that the initiative features many moving parts. He noted that a comprehensive plan is being coordinated through the MP to establish a steering committee involving the housing agency and other stakeholders.

Thelwell said that there are variables that could slow the pace of the project.

“We have the expertise to do the entire work. What we don’t have is the financing,” explained Thelwell, who was part of a team that toured the area recently.

Wilson disclosed that the proposed steering meeting should be in place shortly in order to facilitate a meeting before the end of October.

“We are looking at the various agencies and bodies that we need to pull together to make this thing happen,” said Wilson.

The MP said the relocation thrust aims to create more permanent and suitable accommodation for those who are now squatting in less-than-ideal conditions.

“The reality is that many of them don’t have choices, so they squat,” said Wilson. “That is not really a reason for squatting, but it happened, so we have to deal with the realities.”

Richard Wallace, president of the Negril Chamber of Commerce, is happy that the decades-old squatting crisis is finally being addressed.

“The Negril Chamber has long advocated for the development. We firmly believe that Negril can do a lot more for Jamaica than it’s currently doing,” said Wallace.

Last month, Lyttleton Shirley, chairman of the Factories Corporation of Jamaica, toured the 10-acre property and promised to build a state-of-the-art town centre similar to what is planned for St Thomas.

editorial@gleanerjm.com