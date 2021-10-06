Illegal gun recovered in St Andrew

An illegal firearm was seized by the police in an area off Spanish Town Road in St Andrew known as 'Goat Island' on Tuesday.

The firearm, a Sportsarm HS Special Revolver, was found about 8:00 a.m. during an operation that was led by the Specialized Operations Branch.

The police say the gun was found wrapped in a plastic bag and hidden along a fence in a yard.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure.

