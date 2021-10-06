MOE to settle payments for 950 summer school teachers

Outstanding payments to 950 teachers who participated in the Ministry of Education's summer school programme are to be settled by October 15.

A total of 3,500 educators were engaged in the programme, which ran from July 5 to August 19.

Speaking at a virtual post-Cabinet press brief this morning, permanent secretary Dr Grace McLean said the education ministry takes responsibility for the delay, which has created disquiet among teachers.

McLean explained that the ministry has been having difficulties with processing the payments due to issues with the information supplied by the teachers.

Further, she said the ministry also had to analyse the data received to ensure that payments were not duplicated and also to ensure that the right information was submitted.

“We have to make sure that we have accurate information. Our teachers' TRN [tax registration number] must be accurate, the banking information must be accurate, and the team at central had spent quite a bit of time just calling our teachers to ensure that we have the accurate information because as we try to input on the system, the system rejects it if they are not correct and so we believe we have sort out all the kinks and we are committed to ensuring that by the 15th of October we would have completed the payments,” she said.

“We are committed to getting all our teachers paid and we thank you for volunteering and we thank you for the excellent service that you provided during the summer and we know with these teething pains being sorted out we will not have these challenges as we move into our national extra lesson and homework programme in November and onwards,” McLean added.

In the meantime, she is encouraging teachers who have not received their payments by the stipulated date to contact the ministry so that it can be settled.

The summer programme, which was designed under the education ministry's Recover Smarter — National School Learning and Intervention Plan, was implemented to help students recover from learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused public schools to be shuttered since March of last year.

- Tanesha Mundle

