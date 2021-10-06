Revised appraisal model to support growth of teachers, says Williams

Minister of Education Fayval Williams says the revised teacher appraisal model is intended to support the improved performance and growth of educators.

The model, which is to be implemented within the education sector, aims to enhance teacher effectiveness, facilitate professional growth and act as an assessment tool.

Addressing the Jamaica Teaching Council (JTC) virtual forum, held in observation of World Teachers' Day on Tuesday, Williams said the appraisal system aims to build on the professional autonomy and accountability in the education system and to use the appraisal instruments to assure the quality of professional practice in schools.

“We should see the use of these appraisal instruments as being beneficial to all of us. The appraisal process is intended to foster excellence in principal and teacher performance and, ultimately, improve student outcomes,” she argued.

The education minister noted that the system recognises the teacher's work in varying contexts and, therefore, permits space to determine the scope of accountability.

It demands evidence of performance and is aligned to the National Standards Curriculum.

The model will be assessed every two years for its effectiveness as an indicator of professional practice and amended accordingly.

Williams reiterated that the appraisal process and the related instruments that have been developed are not designed for punitive purposes.

“We want to ensure that we continue to provide for you the resources that you need to develop personally and professionally so that the business of teaching and learning will continue regardless of the [challenging] environment in which we are living,” she said.

The JCT-hosted event was held to celebrate the role teachers play in providing quality education.

World Teachers' Day was held under the theme 'Teachers at the Heart of Education Recovery'.

