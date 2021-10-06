Seven more COVID-19 deaths, 98 new cases

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, pushing the tally to 1,943.

The deceased are:

* A 67-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 59-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 70-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 72-year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 61-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

* An 85-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew

* A 92-year-old female from St Ann

The Ministry of Health says the fatalities occurred between September 7 and October 3.

And eight more deaths are under investigation, moving that figure to 317.

Meanwhile, there were 98 new cases with ages ranging from 11 months to 99 years, pushing the total to 85,261 with 29,070 being active.

Of the new cases, 46 are men and 52 are women.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 30

* St Catherine - 18

* St James - 10

* Trelawny -8

* Westmoreland - 6

* St Ann - 6

* St Mary - 5

* Hanover - 5

* Clarendon - 4

* St Thomas - 3

* Manchester - 2

* St Elizabeth - 1

* Portland - 0

A total of 717 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 16.8%.

In the meantime, there were 122 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,660.

Some 507 persons are in hospital with 107 being moderately ill, 67 severely ill and 34 critically ill.

Nineteen persons are in government quarantine, while 36,088 are at home.

