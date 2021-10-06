Storyboard mounted for Aunt V, bust coming next

WESTERN BUREAU:

THE FIRST step in immortalising the former world’s oldest person, Violet ‘Aunt V’ Moss-Brown, in her Duanvale home community in Trelawny became a reality on September 15 with the unveiling of a storyboard in her honour.

Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, who had promised residents of Duanvale that an appropriate monument would be erected in her honour after many objected to her body being donated to The University of the West Indies instead of being buried in the community’s cemetery, was present for the unveiling of the storyboard.

“It is a truly remarkable part of the history of this woman who brought fame and global recognition to this rural district. We are happy that this could happen for Aunt V (as Moss-Brown was affectionately called),” said Grange, who was accompanied to the rural district by Falmouth Mayor Colin Gager and a delegation from the Trelawny Municipal Corporation.

In reading the inscriptions on the storyboard while residents looked on in admiration, Grange pointed out that the picture on the storyboard depicting the head of Moss-Brown, who took on celebrity status after she was listed in The Guinness Book of World Records for her longevity, is a photo of a bust that will also be erected in the community.

“It is my wish that an arrangement similar to that which remembers Marcus Garvey could be set up,” said Grange, in reference to a similar bust in St Ann installed to immortalise National Hero Marcus Garvey in the parish of his birth.

Violet Moss-Brown Foundation

The ceremony was used by Moss-Brown’s granddaughter, Lelieth Fairweather-Palmer, to announce the establishment of a Violet Moss-Brown Foundation, which is expected to open up training opportunities for the young people in Duanvale.

“This foundation will establish a facility where young people can learn to develop skills in things like the making of craft items. The facility will also offer training for people interested in the care of the elderly,” explained Fairweather-Palmer.

And, during the visit, Grange and Gager also looked at some of the sites under consideration for the erection of the bust of Moss-Brown.

While there was no confirmation as to which of the sites would be used, Vernon Davis, Moss-Brown’s grandson, said his preference would be to have it erected at the entrance of the road leading to her house.

“It should be placed at the entrance to the road leading to her home. A directional arrow could be placed alongside the bust pointing to the storyboard and her home,” said Davis.

Regardless of whether or not he gets his wish as it relates to the location of the bust, Davis said he is delighted that at long last, something is being done to concretise the memory of his beloved grandmother.

“We don’t have a grave, but each year there will be the opportunity to lay wreaths around this monument,” said Davis, who is now looking forward to his grandmother’s birthday on March 10, 2022, when the bust is slated to be erected.