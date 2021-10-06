Three shot dead in daring MoBay attack

Three men were shot dead as gunmen travelling in a speeding Toyota Corolla motorcar opened fire on the occupants of a Toyota Mark X in downtown Montego Bay, St James on Wednesday afternoon.

Three other persons, including two bystanders, were shot and injured.

One of the injured victims has been hospitalised in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The attack happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of Barracks Road and Hart Street in the St James capital.

Dozens of spent shells and discarded magazines were scattered in the vicinity.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Commuters scampered in the busy commercial district as bullets rained.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com