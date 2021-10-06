WiPay, Floyd Green assist St Bess health workers

WESTERN BUREAU:

Radhica Newell, the health education officer at the St Elizabeth Health Department, says the use of technology to distribute approximately $1 million to frontline healthcare workers by WiPay Jamaica will play a part in the national effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In an initiative that unfolded on Monday, over 100 frontline healthcare workers in the parish were provided with a COVID-19 grant valued at $7,500 each through a partnership between WiPay and Floyd Green, the member of parliament for St Elizabeth South West, during a presentation and demonstration of the smart QR codes at the Intown Supersave Supermarket in Black River, also in St Elizabeth.

Newell heaped praise on Green for looking out for the workers, who he says are tirelessly working to control the spread of the deadly coronavirus, while actively seeking to save the lives of persons in the parish.

“As it relates to WiPay, that’s a better initiative because cash is a superspreader for a lot of things, especially COVID-19. We appreciate this cashless initiative, and I actually like being cashless,” said Newell. “We definitely appreciate it. For me, I will be using my contribution to get much-needed items for my son and myself.”

LARGER INITIATIVE

Kibwe McGann, country manager at WiPay Jamaica, says the partnership with Green to provide COVID grants to frontline healthcare workers is part of a larger initiative across the island and the Caribbean, where his company is distributing US$1 million in grants.

“What is special about St Elizabeth is that WiPay will be targeting the frontline workers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, because in this ecosystem if we can’t move past the pandemic, none of us will be able to make any money,” McGann said.

“This is the first demonstration … we will be using our special QR codes and smart terminal technology, where people will be gifted with QR codes, via their email addresses and their smart mobile phone, which they can use to make payment for goods and services,” added McGann.

Come next week, McGann said, WiPay will be rolling out a $4-million benefits platform to facilitate more Jamaicans islandwide.

“Twenty-eight progressive locations will come on board, where other beneficiaries will be selected by Food For The Poor, the Bounty’s Foundation, and through a JMMB identification system. These persons will receive, and will be able to redeem, their QR codes for goods.”

For his part, Green said when he was approached by WiPay for possible projects by which they could give back to communities in his constituency. He immediately recommended that frontline healthcare workers be rewarded for their service, especially for their work in the ongoing pandemic.

“We are now over 18 months in a pandemic and our healthcare workers have been stretched to capacity,” Green told The Gleaner. “I know in my constituency, where we have the Black River Hospital and the Black River Health Clinic, healthcare workers have been working around the clock non-stop, not only to care for the sick, but also trying to get our vaccination drive out.”

Green further noted that he knew first-hand of the work being done by frontline workers in his rural constituency, as he has been working closely with them.

“I know the pressure they are under; and I think it’s always good to let people know that you recognise their work, that their work is appreciated, and, where possible, reward them,” added Green.