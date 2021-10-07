214 new COVID-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Jamaica has recorded 21 more COVID-19 deaths, increasing the tally to 1,964.

The deceased are:

Trelawny

* A 78-year- old female

* A 72-year-old woman

* A 58-year-old woman

* An 80-year-old female

* A 79-year-old female

* A 33-year-old male

* A 101-year -old man

* A 67-year-old man

St Elizabeth

* A 38 -year- old male

* A 75- year -old male

* A 57 -year -old woman

* An 88- year- old man

* A 76 -year- old woman whose death was previously under investigation

* An 85- year -old man

* A 90 -year- old female

Kingston & St Andrew

* An 86-year-old man

* A 61-year-old woman

St Catherine

* An 82-year-old woman

* An 86-year-old female

St Ann

* An 80-year-old female

* A 55-year-old woman

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between September 2 and October 4.

And two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 318.

Meanwhile, there were 214 new cases with ages ranging from 79 days to 92 years, pushing the total to 85,475 with 29,132 being active.

Of the new cases, 125 are women and 89 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 55

* Kingston and St Andrew - 53

* Clarendon - 27

* Manchester - 24

* St Elizabeth - 24

* Hanover - 6

* St James - 5

* St Ann - 4

* Portland - 4

* St Mary - 4

* Westmoreland - 3

* Trelawny - 3

* St Thomas - 2

A total of 1,470 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 17.7%.

In the meantime, there were 130 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,790.

Some 460 persons are in hospital with 118 being moderately ill, 65 severely ill and 38 critically ill.

Seventeen persons are in government quarantine, while 35,589 are at home.

