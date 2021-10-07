Thu | Oct 7, 2021

5-year-old girl dies after being shot by stray bullet in St Andrew

Published:Thursday | October 7, 2021 | 12:03 PM
Denique 'Den Den' Salmon. It was reported that gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the community early this morning - Contributed photo.

A five-year-old girl is now dead after she was hit by a stray bullet while asleep at her home in the New Haven, St Andrew.

The shooting reportedly happened after 1 o'clock this morning.

She has been identified as Denique 'Den Den' Salmon.

A relative told The Gleaner that little Denique was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the community.

Warring factions in the area have been at odds for some time.

The Duhaney Park CIB is investigating the incident.

- Andre Williams 

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.