5-year-old girl dies after being shot by stray bullet in St Andrew
A five-year-old girl is now dead after she was hit by a stray bullet while asleep at her home in the New Haven, St Andrew.
The shooting reportedly happened after 1 o'clock this morning.
She has been identified as Denique 'Den Den' Salmon.
A relative told The Gleaner that little Denique was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m.
Information reaching The Gleaner is that gunmen went on a shooting rampage in the community.
Warring factions in the area have been at odds for some time.
The Duhaney Park CIB is investigating the incident.
- Andre Williams
