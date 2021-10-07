Body with gunshot wound found in Manchester

The police in Manchester are reporting that the body of a man was found with a gunshot wound at a tyre shop located along the Royal Flat main road today.

The body is of a dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches long.

The police report that about 6:45 a.m., an employee at the tyre shop discovered the deceased lying on a bed in a room adjoining the premises and summoned them.

On arrival of the police, the deceased was seen with a gunshot wound.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Detectives are asking anyone who may be able to assist in identifying the body to contact the Mandeville Criminal Investigations Branch at 876-962-2832, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

