Cop allegedly found with stolen car granted $200,000 bail

A police constable who is facing charges related to a stolen motor car has had his case transferred to the St Mary Parish Court.

Constable Ainsworth Samuel was also granted bail in the sum of $200,000 on the condition that he report to the Annotto Bay Police Station every Saturday.

Samuel was charged last month with receiving stolen property and fraudulent use of licence plates after he was allegedly found in possession of the stolen motor car.

He has denied the allegation.

It's reported that a man visiting the Annotto Bay Police Station in St Mary saw a Toyota Probox parked on the compound and insisted that it was stolen from him.

Samuel, who was on duty at the station at the time, denied the man's claim.

But he was later taken into custody after the man provided evidence that the car was stolen from him in Claremont, St Ann on August 16.

He was transferred by the police to St Ann where a judge ordered that he should remain in custody for an October 6 hearing.

Yesterday, his attorneys John Jacob and Courtney Rowe went to court and argued that the St Ann Criminal Court does not have jurisdiction to hear the case.

The attorneys argued that this was based on the fact that the crimes their client is accused of occurred in St Mary.

The case is now set for mention in the St Mary Parish Court on November 11.

