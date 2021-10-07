Gov’t gets donation of medical supplies, other items valued at $54 million

The Government today received a donation of a 16-seater minibus and medical and technological supplies valued at $54 million.

The donation was made by the Pan American Health Organization and the World Health Organization in collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn, expressed thanks for the donation, saying the items will aid in the fight against the pandemic.

“…This pandemic has taught us that we need each other for support,” she said.

For his part, Ian Stein, representative of the PAHO and WHO for Jamaica, declared that this is the first of many donations to come.

“Due to the urgent need of these particular goods and supplies, we feel that it is an urgent need to move this process forward...we want to ensure that we don't delay to expand Jamaica's COVID-19 response,” said Stein.

He added that PAHO has consistently reinforced its response and support across the Americas which aid in saving lives, protecting health workers and protecting vulnerable groups from the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, addressing the matter of vaccines, John McIntyre, Chief of Mission at the US Embassy in Kingston, assured that the shipment of the Pfizer vaccine to Jamaica is still scheduled to arrive.

“We made a pledge, it is coming, the Pfizer is coming,” he said.

He however could not give a timeline for the delivery.

McIntyre said he looks forward to continued cooperation with the Government of Jamaica with additional medical items to be delivered by the US in the coming weeks.

- Asha Wilks

