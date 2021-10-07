Men charged for murder of Clarendon teacher further remanded

The two men charged for the murder of Clarendon teacher Nattalie Dawkins were further remanded when they appeared in the Clarendon Parish Court today.

Twenty-year-old Eladio Goulbourne of Sandy Bay district and 19-year-old Mario Headley of Palmers Cross district, both in Clarendon, are to return to court on November 11.

They are charged with murder, abduction, burglary, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and assault with intent to rape.

Dawkins, a grade three teacher at the Four Paths Primary and Junior High School in the parish, was reported missing on Tuesday, March 30.

The frantic search for Dawkins ended tragically on Thursday, April 8, when her decomposed remains were found at a dump in Sandy Bay.

