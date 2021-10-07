NWC suspends operation at well in St Elizabeth due to defective equipment

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that operation at its Newton Well in St Elizabeth has been temporarily suspended due to a defective chlorination booster.

As a result, customers served by the facility are experiencing a disruption in their water supply.

Areas affected include Newton, Coke, Barton, Haughton, Red Hills and surrounding areas.

Every effort is being made to resume full operation at the facility by Friday, October 8.

