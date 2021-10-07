Policeman charged for assaulting taxi operator in St Ann

Police constable Richard Plummer was today charged in relation to an incident in St Ann that left a taxi operator with a broken jaw.

Plummer appeared before the St Ann Parish Court, by way of a summons, on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm.

He was charged following an investigation by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case was set for mention on November 25 for Plummer to settle his legal representation.

INDECOM says the incident happened in the vicinity of the St Ann's Bay Police Station on July 18, 2017.

It was reported that the complainant was struck by Plummer and taken into police custody without receiving medical attention.

The complainant was subsequently diagnosed with a broken jaw.

