Portmore man dies after being shot during dispute

The St Catherine South police have launched a manhunt for a gunman who killed a Portmore labourer.

Nicholas Bent, 44, of Cressa Lane in Braeton, St Catherine, was shot on Tuesday in the division.

Reports are that about 8 p.m., Bent was walking along Dreamland in Portmore when he got involved in a dispute with another man.

The man brandished a gun and fired several shots, hitting Bent.

Bent was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he died while being treated.

