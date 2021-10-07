Portmore man dies after being shot during dispute
Published:Thursday | October 7, 2021 | 3:19 PM
The St Catherine South police have launched a manhunt for a gunman who killed a Portmore labourer.
Nicholas Bent, 44, of Cressa Lane in Braeton, St Catherine, was shot on Tuesday in the division.
Reports are that about 8 p.m., Bent was walking along Dreamland in Portmore when he got involved in a dispute with another man.
The man brandished a gun and fired several shots, hitting Bent.
Bent was taken to the Spanish Town Hospital where he died while being treated.
Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.