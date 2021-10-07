Support each other in these uncertain times – doctor

WESTERN BUREAU:

WHILE URGING vaccination compliance, Dr Marcia Johnson-Campbell, the regional non-communicable disease programme coordinator in the Western Regional Health Authority, is also calling on Jamaicans to provide each other with physical and psychological support as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus.

“We want to encourage persons in this time to support each other. The mental-health impact of this pandemic on all of us is taking a toll on every single person, and so we want to encourage persons to be hopeful, to be prayerful, to be faithful, to be joyful and to find the opportunities that exist in every crisis,” said Johnson-Campbell, while addressing the recent monthly meeting of the Hanover Municipal Corporation.

In a subsequent interview with The Gleaner, Johnson-Campbell was adamant that while promoting the taking of vaccines as a strategy to control the pandemic across the country, attention must also be paid to the mental-health impact in implementing strategies to combat the virus.

SADNESS AND DISTRESS

“In general, what we have seen, we have frustration and just general sadness brought on because persons have to be in quarantine, persons have to be doing online school, persons have to limit their social interaction, also in the area of where there is death, or persons having to be admitted to hospital and we cannot get to do the normal grieving or visiting or support, it brings on a lot of stress and distress,” explained Johnson-Campbell, who also noted that the impact is hurting right across the board.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

As it relates to online schooling, Johnson-Campbell said that is also bringing on significant stress to teachers and students, who are required to fit into a challenging situation.

“When it comes on to the online schooling we have heard a lot, all across the age groups, between the students and teachers, the frustration that comes on with this change having to do things differently, and all of this brings on emotional and psychological distress,” she said.

In arguing that not everyone knows how to apply the various coping mechanisms, the programme coordinator said it is important to look out for each other, especially the elderly and others who are most vulnerable, like teenagers.

SUPPORT SYSTEMS IN PLACE

“We have to seek to identify the signs of depression or sadness of persons who are not coping well with the situation,” continued Johnson-Campbell, who noted that there are systems in place to support and encourage persons, as there are opportunities in every crisis.

“There is the virtual technology that we need to tap into, use it to just link up with the family, have a family meeting, have a games night, reach out to persons whether overseas or here, and there is an opportunity now to bring in the persons overseas on a Zoom call or a WhatsApp video call, bring the family together, connect with elderly persons, find the time for them even while you are in quarantine or lockdown,” she added.

Johnson-Campbell went on to state that making a link and connecting socially with individuals, even if not physically, will make a lot of difference to a lot of persons. She said lifting the spirit of individuals will give them some amount of hope.

She suggested that persons should look for signs of unusual changes in the behaviour, attitude, social interactions and routine of persons with whom they are closely linked as signs of depression need to be identified and addressed as quickly as possible.

Johnson-Campbell suggested that persons should utilise the Ministry of Health and Wellness website, and its hotline, school guidance counsellors, the churches and other such organisations to get assistance in dealing with problems that are identified.

“If it is that you recognise (a problem) in someone else and you are not able to help them, then you can refer them for assistance,” she said.