Three arrested in police-military operation in May Pen, Clarendon

Three men were taken into custody following a police-military operation near Windsor Avenue in May Pen, Clarendon this morning.

Operations officer for the Clarendon Police Division, Deputy Superintendent Anton-Gur Cardoza, told The Gleaner that investigations led the team to a community called Ghetto in search of illegal guns and persons of interest.

The Gleaner understands that these persons were being sought in relation to various crimes committed in the parish.

The police indicated that no firearm was seized during the operation.

Cardoza said several operations are being conducted across the parish to apprehend wanted persons as well as to reduce crime.

Earlier, a teen who was wanted for assault was apprehended during an operation in Portland Cottage.

The teen has since been charged.

Cardoza said the operations will continue across the parish today.

- Olivia Brown

