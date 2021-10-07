UK to accept Jamaica's COVID vaccine card

The Foreign Affairs Ministry says as of Monday, the United Kingdom will recognise Jamaica's COVID vaccination card.

Currently, all residents travelling to the UK must follow the two-day and eight-day tests and 10-day quarantine because the card is not accepted.

Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to avoid quarantine and will be required to take a PCR test two days after arrival.

Portfolio Minister Kamina Johnson Smith, in a statement today, indicated that the decision came following discussions with the UK authorities.

Johnson Smith asserted that the announcement signifies the strength of systems put in place by Jamaica and continued efforts to enhance the integrity of the country's vaccination programme.

“We remain confident in our systems including our vaccination database secured through partnership with UNICEF and the private sector. I encourage all Jamaicans to get vaccinated not only to facilitate travel, but for their personal protection and for the protection of their communities and country.”

Johnson Smith said that foreign affairs ministry will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Wellness to also ensure the recognition of Jamaica's vaccination programme by other countries, as they implement or maintain travel restrictions which distinguish between vaccinated and unvaccinated persons.

