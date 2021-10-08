205 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Sixteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,980.

Those who have died are:

Manchester

* A 40-year-old man

* A 77-year-old male

* A 31-year-old man

* A 68-year-old male whose death was under investigation

* A 73-year-old male

* A 64-year-old woman

* An 82-year-old female

* A 96-year-old woman

* An 83-year-old female from whose death was under investigation

* A 62-year-old woman

* A 78-year-old female

* A 34-year-old female whose death was under investigation

* An 84-year-old man whose death was under investigation

An 89-year-old man whose death was under investigation

A 72-year-old male from Manchester whose death was under investigation

St Catherine

* An 87-year-old female

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between August 31 and October 6.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 313.

Meanwhile, there were 205 new cases with ages ranging from six months to 94 years, pushing the total to 85,680 with 29,168 being active.

Of the new cases, 118 are women and 87 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* St Catherine - 58

* Kingston and St Andrew - 37

* St Ann - 29

* St James - 18

* St Thomas - 16

* Portland -13

* Clarendon - 11

* Trelawny - 8

* St Elizabeth - 6

* Manchester - 4

* Westmoreland - 3

* Hanover - 2

* St Mary - 0

A total of 1,347 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 17.7%.

In the meantime, there were 158 more recoveries, increasing the total to 53,948.

Some 462 persons are in hospital with 119 being moderately ill, 59 severely ill and 33 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 36,076 are at home.

