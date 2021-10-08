23 left homeless after six houses destroyed by fire in St James

Hopeton Bucknor, Gleaner Writer

Twenty-three persons, including eight children, are now homeless after a fire of unknown origin destroyed six houses at Combs Lane in Montego Bay, St James on Thursday.

It is reported that fire was seen coming from one of the houses about 1:45 p.m. and the fire department was summoned.

Upon the arrival of firefighters, the six board houses were seen engulfed in flames.

Firefighters had to work quickly to avoid the flames spreading to other houses.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

When the fire was extinguished, it was revealed that the six houses and most of the contents inside the dwellings were destroyed.

As a result, several families were left stranded.

The homeless victims made an appeal for assistance.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.