Another major ganja seizure in Portland

The police in Portland are reporting the seizure of 930 pounds of ganja, valued at $6.5 million, in Boston.

They say that the recovery was made during a raid on Thursday which saw a fishing boat and the area being searched.

Three knitted bags and 13 large garbage bags were found containing a total of 93 parcels of ganja, according to the police.

The police have theorised that the ganja was destined for Haiti as part of the illicit drugs-for-guns trade between local fishermen and their counterparts in the French-speaking country.

“We are following some strong leads and we anticipate that an arrest is likely to be made in connection with this find,” said Head of the Portland Police, Superintendent Kenneth Chin.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“This seizure has caused another major dent in the guns-for-drugs trade operating in the parish of Portland and comes on the heels of another major seizure. We are warning drug dealers and other criminals that the Portland division is not a safe place to conduct illegal activities,” added Chin.

He said the police continue to make strides as it relates to the frequent seizures of ganja along beaches in eastern Portland.

Yesterday's seizure came on the heels of another ganja find on September 25 when a 28-foot fibre glass fishing boat loaded with weed caught fire in Muirton Pen, Manchioneal.

Three men, two of whom suffered burnt injuries, managed to escape in a vehicle.

Two hundred pounds of compressed ganja were recovered during that incident.

- Gareth Davis Snr

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.