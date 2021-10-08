Bishop says national awards chairman should resign over Al Miller blunder

Outspoken clergyman Reverend Dr Alvin Bailey has blasted the national honours and awards selection committee for the imbroglio surrounding the selection and subsequent withdrawal of a national award to controversial pastor Al Miller.

The Gleaner reported yesterday that the Government bowed to public pressure over the decision amid Miller's criminal convictions and his unrepentant attitude.

READ: Al Miller loses national award

READ: Government defends Al Miller's national award

Miller also faced criticisms over comments raising doubts about the vaccination of children against COVID-19.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Bailey, who is the chairman of the Jamaica Churches Action Uniting Society for Emancipation (Jamaica CAUSE) and presiding bishop of the Holiness Christian Church in Jamaica, described the situation as a disagree and an embarrassment and called for the resignation of the chairman of the selection committee.

The body is chaired by Dr Horace Chang, who is the deputy prime minister and national security minister.

“Heads must roll for this,” said Bailey in a statement today.

“The process of selection of these annual awards has been brought into disrepute, but not by Reverend Miller. I, therefore, call for the chairman of the national honours and awards selection committee to resign and publicly apologise to the nation, Miller, his family and congregation.”

Noting that Miller's convictions happened before this year's selection process for awards, Bailey argued that the ultimate disgrace is not with the clergyman but with the selection committee, which he said is expected to carry out due diligence ahead of awardees being recommended and publicly announced.

“Whatever the circumstances are that convinced the selection committee to consider Reverend Miller for an award, they amount to gross incompetence and dereliction of duties that should never be allowed to be repeated,” said Bailey.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced his intent to overhaul the selection process for the nation's highest civilian honours.

It was indicated that a broad-based review committee – to comprise representatives from the Government, Opposition, and civil society – will be announced shortly.

Over eight months, the committee is expected to make recommendations on a merit-based selection process, including capping the number of candidates to be awarded per category.

A system for deeper due diligence and robust vetting, as well as mechanisms to screen out undesirables, will also be considered.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.