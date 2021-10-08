PNP Women’s Movement condemns killing of 5-year-old Denique Salmon

The People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement is condemning the killing of five-year-old Denique Salmon who died after being shot while asleep at home in Duhaney Park, St Andrew yesterday morning.

President Patricia Duncan-Sutherland is calling for the Government, in particular, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, to do more to increase safety and security in communities.

Duncan-Sutherland argued that Jamaicans need more action from the government to tame the country's crime monster.

“When will the minister begin to look differently at this problem so we can arrive at solutions that actually work? Jamaica is unravelling at the hands of criminals,” she said in a statement today.

“Minister Chang's approach is failing - it is failing to protect our families. It failed little Denique, it failed Maas Rickie and Mr Hinds in St Ann who went to buy cows this week. It failed Constable Armstrong who was gunned down in his home in Allman Town. It is still failing Nzinga King. So we have to ask, why does the minister refuse to consider another approach? ” she asked.

Duncan Sutherland said that the organisation continues to press for increased funding and deployment of social initiatives to help rehabilitate communities plagued by crime.

