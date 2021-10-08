Portland man killed in home invasion

A man was shot and killed at his home on Arthur's Lane in Port Antonio, Portland this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Danion Brown, otherwise called 'Oney'.

It is reported that about 4:30 a.m. unknown assailants entered his premises and opened fire, hitting him.

The attackers then fled.

An alarm was raised and the police called.

Upon their approval, Brown was found inside his house suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police sources said that Brown was a person of interest and is believed to have been involved in a series of break-ins that targeted businesses in the parish capital and surrounding environs.

This morning's killing brings to 13 the number of persons murdered in Portland since the start of 2021.

