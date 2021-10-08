Teen arrested following St Andrew gun seizure
Published:Friday | October 8, 2021 | 9:50 AM
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and rounds of ammunition on Glen Drive in St Andrew.
It is reported that about 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, a police team was on patrol in the area when the teen allegedly ran into a lane on seeing the cops.
The police say he was subsequently accosted, searched and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was seized along with 11 rounds of ammunition.
His identity is being withheld.
Investigations are ongoing.
