Teen arrested following St Andrew gun seizure

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested following the seizure of a firearm and rounds of ammunition on Glen Drive in St Andrew.

It is reported that about 9:27 a.m. on Thursday, a police team was on patrol in the area when the teen allegedly ran into a lane on seeing the cops.

The police say he was subsequently accosted, searched and a Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was seized along with 11 rounds of ammunition.

His identity is being withheld.

Investigations are ongoing.

