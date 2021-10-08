UK lifts travel advisory against non-essential travel to Jamaica

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has welcomed news that the United Kingdom Government has lifted its advisory against all non-essential travel to Jamaica.

The development comes after the UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office issued an update earlier today removing COVID-19-related restrictions based on the current assessment of risks associated with the pandemic.

In light of the announcement, Bartlett says TUI, the world's largest tourism company, is expected to restart flights to Jamaica this month.

The airline had suspended flights in August due to the UK's advice to residents against non-essential travel to the island due to the COVID-19 threat.

Bartlett says the change will provide a much-needed boost to Jamaica's tourism sector and will undoubtedly benefit the economy.

“For us in Jamaica, the UK market is crucial and so we eagerly anticipate once again welcoming visitors from the UK to our destination. The announcement will help to fuel arrivals from that market and help drive the recovery of our tourism sector and the Jamaican economy,” he said in a statement today.

“TUI flights and tour services will also resume, which is a much-welcomed announcement for our stakeholders who depend heavily on this major global group, which is the largest carrier of UK tourists to Jamaica,” noted Bartlett.

The tourism minister sought to assure visitors from the UK that Jamaica is a very safe destination.

“Our Tourism Resilient Corridors have been very effective and have seen a very low infection rate. Our top priority was and still is instilling traveller confidence. We want our travellers to feel safe and confident in visiting us and to also have a memorable experience,” he said.

