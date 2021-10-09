225 new COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Fifteen more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,995.

The deceased are:

* A 78-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 68- year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 81-year-old female from St Catherine

* A 56-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 88-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 69-year-old man from St Catherine

* An 81-year-old man from Portland

* A 44-year-old male from St Catherine

* A 70-year-old male from St Ann

* A 60-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 45-year-old woman from St Elizabeth

* A 77-year-old male from St Elizabeth

* A 50- year-old female from St Elizabeth

* A 41-year-old man from St Elizabeth

* A 72-year-old woman from St Thomas

The Ministry of Health says the deaths occurred between October 4 and October 7.

Meanwhile, there were 225 new cases with ages ranging from 37 days to 93 years, pushing the total to 85,905 with 29,232 being active.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Of the new cases, 143 are women and 82 are men.

COVID parish breakdown:

* Kingston and St Andrew - 58

* St Catherine - 53

* St Ann - 27

* St James - 21

* Clarendon - 17

* St Elizabeth - 14

* Westmoreland - 4

* St Mary - 9

* Hanover - 8

* Trelawny - 6

* Manchester - 5

* Portland - 2

* St Thomas - 1

A total of 1,718 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 18.9%.

In the meantime, there were 146 more recoveries, increasing the total to 54,094.

Some 415 persons are in hospital with 109 being moderately ill, 55 severely ill and 34 critically ill.

One person is in government quarantine, while 35,216 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.